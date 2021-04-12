Washtenaw County Health Department reminds residents to be cautious as COVID-19 cases increase

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department is urging residents to stay vigilant about COVID-19 precautions as cases increase around Michigan.

On Friday, the Health Department released a statement reminding residents to follow prevention strategies like wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands often, and avoiding crowds or gatherings. The department urged following isolation or quarantine guidance and getting vaccinated as soon as appointments were available. It said that indicators in Washtenaw County are not as high as nearby areas but are increasing.

WCHD noted its support of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s encouragement of two-week preventative actions. These include shifting in-person high schooling to remote learning, the suspension of in-person youth sport, avoiding indoor dining and avoiding indoor gatherings.

“There are multiple reasons for the surge in cases,” said Washtenaw County Health Department medical director Juan Luis Marquez in the news release. “It is likely that the B117 variant is now circulating widely, and many previously restricted activities have resumed. Unfortunately, we’re seeing the results.”

“We all need to be more vigilant and use COVID-19 precautions at every opportunity. We can effectively prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to use masks and distance as well as avoiding gatherings and following isolation or quarantine when necessary.”

The Health Department said that COVID-19 is actively spreading around the county and that there have been 1,874 cases of COVID-19, 71 hospitalizations and six deaths in the past two weeks.

It noted that widespread vaccination will help to eventually end that pandemic but that residents need to stay vigilant by using the tools available to them to protect community health. Even full vaccinated community members should continue to wear masks and social distance in public, the Health Department said.

“No measures are 100% effective on their own and layering up prevention strategies provides the best protection,” WCHD said.

