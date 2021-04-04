Michigan opens COVID vaccine eligibility to 16+ on Monday: Best appointment options

A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DETROIT – Starting on Monday, April 5, all Michigan residents 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

State guidelines will lift restrictions on booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on April 5, allowing all adults to get one of the three FDA authorized shots.

Michigan will also see a boost in vaccine shipments starting this week, to help combat the current COVID-19 surge, which is among the worst in the U.S.

Options for finding a vaccine have been expanding across the state in the last week and will continue as supply increases. Here are some of your best options for finding an appointment:

Ad

Pharmacies/stores

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid are quickly expanding appointments in Metro Detroit and across Michigan. The best time to find appointments is early in the morning. (Pro-tip: Search by ZIP codes)

Also, check with your local neighborhood pharmacies. Many have vaccine supply or wait lists.

Local health departments

Local health departments have been launching local clinics for residents, some in local communities and some at the county-level -- you can find a list of each health department here.

Walk-in clinics

Walk-in clinics are one of the best ways to get a vaccine. In Sterling Heights this week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, ACCESS will host a Pfizer walk-in clinic open to all 16 and older. More info here.

Ad

We are tracking walk-ins and open appointments right here, if you want to keep an eye on our live blog.

Hospital systems

If you’re a patient at a hospital system in Michigan, they are offering vaccines, but most are on waiting lists. Here are links to the major hospital system pages: