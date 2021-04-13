Ann Arbor triple stabbing victim dies from her injuries

ANN ARBOR – A woman has died from injuries sustained in a stabbing attack that took place at Sonesta Suites in Ann Arbor.

Angel Mercedes Pritchard, also known as Nyeshia Mercedes Robinson, 27, was stabbed multiple times on April 4 and was taken to University of Michigan Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Two other women were stabbed in the incident and were taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiners office performed an autopsy on Monday and will provide a report to the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office.

The suspect in the stabbing, 47-year-old Madron Aldonihah Austin was arrested on April 4 in Ypsilanti Township at a residence of an acquaintance.

Austin was arraigned on April 5 on the following charges:

Ct. 1: Assault with intent to murder



Ct. 2: Assault with intent to murder



Ct. 3: Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder



Ct. 4: Robbery – Armed.

He was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond and is currently being held in the Washtenaw County Jail.

Authorities say a dispute over narcotics and money reportedly played a role in the incident, and at least one of the victims and Austin were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing and new charges may be brought against Austin, pending the medical examiner’s report.