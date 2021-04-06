Suspect in Ann Arbor triple stabbing in custody, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Madron Aldonihah Austin was arrested on Sunday evening in Ypsilanti Township at a residence of an acquaintance.

Police arrested the 47-year-old Ypsilanti man in connection with a triple stabbing that took place in the early morning hours on Sunday at Sonesta Suites on Ann Arbor’s south side.

Austin was arraigned on Monday on the following charges:

Ct. 1: Assault with intent to murder

Ct. 2: Assault with intent to murder

Ct. 3: Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

Ct. 4: Robbery – Armed.

Austin was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond and is currently in the Washtenaw County Jail.

Three women in their 20s and 30s suffered stab wounds during the incident that took place in a hotel room one of them was renting.

All three women were transported to University of Michigan hospital for treatment. One of them was critically injured.

Although the investigation is ongoing, a dispute over money and narcotics reportedly played a role in the incident. According to authorities, at least one of the victims and the suspect know each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Renee Bondy at 734-794-6930 x49329, the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip line at 734-996-3199 or email tips@a2gov.org.