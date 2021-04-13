University of Michigan locks more students out of buildings for failing to complete COVID testing

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has deactivated Mcard access to non-residential buildings on campus for a second wave of students over their failure to comply with required COVID-19 testing.

Earlier this term, the school laid out testing requirements for those living, working or visiting campus, which include weekly COVID-19 testing through the university’s Community Sampling and Tracking Program.

On April 12, U-M’s Compliance and Accountability Team sent emails to 718 undergraduate, graduate and professional students who had not reported for testing in four or more weeks, or who have no record of testing but have recently used their Mcard on campus.

The first wave of 375 undergraduate students were notified that their Mcards had been deactivated on March 2. Since then, 136 students were granted approval to have their cards reactivated after filing requests with the Compliance and Accountability Team.

Another 21 students were temporarily approved for a partial testing exemption and later had their Mcards reactivated.

“Despite our excitement and optimism around expanded eligibility and opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines, at this point of the pandemic, when around others we must continue the practices of social distancing, wearing a mask, routine testing and other proven mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Robert Ernst, associate vice president of student life for health and wellness, and executive director of University Health Service said in a news release.

To reactivated their Mcards, students should either get tested through the CSTP or, if symptomatic, the University Health Service. Students who would believe they should be exempt from the testing cohort should submit a request for an exemption to COVID19TestingCompliance@umich.edu.

As the university plans more in-person events under the guidance of health and safety experts, school officials are reminding students that to attend any in-person event on campus, they must comply with weekly COVID-19 testing and complete the daily ResponsiBLUE health questionnaire.

