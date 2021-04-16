Ann Arbor Public Schools offering free community COVID testing on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be offering free COVID testing to AAPS staff, families, school contractors and members of the greater community on Sunday.

From noon to 6 p.m., community members are invited to undergo free COVID testing. Testing of all ages will be offered, but minors must be registered by their parent or guardian.

Rapid results will be sent to your email in 30-60 minutes. For individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, PCR testing will be available.

To register, click here.

To learn more about the event, or to see information in Arabic, Chinese, Japanese or Spanish, click here.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.

Cars are asked to enter off Main St.