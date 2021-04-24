Help The Ride determine next 25 years of public transportation around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Influence the future of public transportation through 2045 as a member of Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority’s (TheRide) public advisory group.

Members will represent the community and give their input on the challenges and solutions faced by TheRide 2045, the public transit system’s long-range planning project.

Work on the plan began in the fall of 2019 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan will include new services and technologies blended into an adaptable transit network.

Public advisory group members will meet for about 10 months during the first phase of TheRide2045′s four phases. Meetings will happen virtually or over the phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although a non-voting group, the public advisory group will work to make sure the transit system meets community and customer visions. Group members will match the demographics of TheRide’s service area customers as closely as possible, according to TheRide2045 website.

TheRide users from Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti Township and other service areas are encouraged to apply.

Apply here by May 5.

Learn more about the public advisory group on TheRide2045 website.