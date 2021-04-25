University of Michigan Musket gets creative amid COVID pandemic, films musical for streaming

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In the middle of a pandemic, you don’t expect to see the spring musical, but at the University of Michigan, some students decided they weren’t going to sit on their hands.

So they came up with a COVID-friendly musical shot entirely on video.

“Bright Star” is a Broadway musical written by comedian Steve Martin and singer Edie Brickell, inspired by their Grammy-winning bluegrass album “Love Has Come For You.”

It’s jumps in time between the 1920′s and 1940′s in the American south. It’s a musical U-M’s Musket students chose to perform on video, adhering to COVID safety protocols as best they could. The finished product is a full-length feature film which will stream online for free twice Sunday.

The shows will stream at 2 p.m. and at 8 p.m. In order to see the show, you need to order tickets in advance and get a streaming code emailed to you.

Ad

You can register for tickets online here.

You can watch the trailer for “Bright Star” in the video below, or on Musket’s official Facebook page here.