Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating Scio Township home invasion

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred on the 5900 block of Redstone Ct in Scio Township.

Between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday, an individual, or individuals, broke into a home by smashing a rear sliding glass door. The residence was ransacked, police said.

As of Friday, it was not known what was stolen from the home.

Community members with information should contact WSCO by calling 734-994-2911 or sending an email balloud@washtenaw.org.