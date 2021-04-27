Partly Cloudy icon
Shop local for Mother’s Day with these 4 Ann Arbor gift ideas

Not sure what to get the person you call Mom? Try these ideas.

Sarah Parlette
, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you’ve lost track of time due to the ongoing pandemic, Sunday, May 9 is Mother’s Day.

It’s been a rough year-and-a-half for moms. Between juggling jobs, childcare, virtual school and trying to create some sense of normalcy, moms have been working overtime. Mother’s Day is the perfect time to not only say “thank you” but to show how much you appreciate everything mom has done for you this year.

If you’re not sure what to get the person you call mom, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 4 ideas to get you started:

MAKE DINNER

Even if you aren’t a five-star chef, you can still make mom a really good meal. Grab some supplies from The Market at Mani Osteria to whip up a restaurant-quality meal.

If you’re not a fan of doing dishes (or worried about burning something) stop by Sava’s to pick up a family meal for six or grab brunch to-go from First Bite or Northside Grill.

