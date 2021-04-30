University of Michigan students give northside Ann Arbor residents a scare with late night blast

Residents gather as Ann Arbor firefighters work to control a fire on University of Michigan property at Plymouth and Green on Ann Arbor's northside on April 29, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday night, social media posts by residents on Ann Arbor’s northside began flowing in asking the same question: “Did anyone hear that loud boom?”

Residents took to Twitter, Nextdoor and various local Facebook groups to seek more information on a blast that shook nearby houses and was heard as far as Packard and Platt.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said his department responded to what was initially described as an explosion at the Busch’s grocery store across the street from the blast site.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the blast had occurred on a grassy University of Michigan property where the school’s student rocket club is known to carry out tests from a shipping container.

“We had no clue the sophistication or the hazard of what this group was doing prior to last night,” said Kennedy. “The fuel was ethanol, helium, oxygen and nitrogen.”

Kennedy said firefighters found an ethanol fire on the floor of the container, which they put out. The concussion from the incident blasted over pressurized gas cylinders, so firefighters had to turn off all the cylinders and conduct gas monitoring before declaring the area safe.

“Fortunately, it was raining last night,” said Kennedy. “Two weeks ago the field would have taken off.”