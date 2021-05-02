Ann Arbor Rec & Ed to offer free physical activity program for older adults

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Older adults looking to improve their physical activity can participate in a new program from Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education & Recreation (Rec & Ed).

The organization is offering the Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program for adults 65 years and older for free from mid-May through July.

The evidence-based program is designed to help reduce fall risk factors by increasing strength and improving balance.

Classes will be held virtually through Zoom. Each will include an educational component, warmup, light aerobic section, periodic fitness assessments and exercises for balance, strengthening and stretching exercises that can be done sitting or standing.

Participants should:

be 65 years or older

live in southeast Michigan

be able to commit to classes three times a week for 10 weeks

have internet access through a computer, smartphone, laptop or tablet

The free program is available thanks to funding from Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Aging & Adult Services Agency.

Those interested can contact Rec & Ed fitness and yoga program supervisor and SAIL instructor Terry McNeely by sending an email to mcneelyt@aaps.k12.mi.us for a pre-screening and to register.