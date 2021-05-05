Washtenaw Community College freezes in-district tuition for fourth consecutive year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students paying in-district tuition at Washtenaw Community College can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Ann Arbor area community college announced that in-district tuition will remain frozen for the fourth year in a row.

Students paying for on-campus in-district tuition will continue to only pay $95 per credit hour while online in-district students will $108. Students are considered in-district if they live, work or own property in Washtenaw County, said WCC.

“Providing a quality education at an affordable price is the hallmark of WCC and is all the more important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” WCC President Dr. Rose Bellanca said in a release.

The decision to continue with the tuition freeze was made by the community college’s Board of Trustees at a Tuesday meeting in late April.

“Our steadfast commitment to offering an exceptional education and affordable tuition drives student success,” said Bellanca in a release.

“For some students, that means transferring their associate degree to a university to complete a bachelor’s. For others it means directly entering the workforce at a good paying job.”