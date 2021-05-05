Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit announces new pre-plea diversion program

Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court will offer program

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Generic image of a gavel. (Pixabay)
ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has partnered with Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court to create a new pre-plea diversion program in certain misdemeanor cases.

Unlike conventional diversion programs, eligible defendants will be able to enter the program before entering a guilty plea. The Probation Department will develop an individualized plan with participants, serving as diversion specialists.

That plan may include mental health treatment, restitution to victims, substance-use treatment, counseling and/or therapy depending on the circumstances under which the defendant entered the criminal legal system.

For participants who successfully complete the six-month program, the Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss charges outright and the individual will not be required to enter a guilty plea.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the program was developed to help defendants in certain misdemeanor cases avoid entering a guilty plea, which can have lasting effects on an individual’s life.

“People who plead guilty to a crime may be unable to secure housing or jobs, and noncitizens may face immigration consequences,” reads a release.

The program is believed to be the first of its kind to not require a guilty plea to access probation-type services in the state of Michigan.

