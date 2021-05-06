Ann Arbor’s Bookbound Bookstore announces permanent closure

ANN ARBOR – The owners of Bookbound Bookstore on the city’s northside announced on Wednesday evening they will be closing their doors for good this summer.

Peter and Megan Blackshear made the announcement on social media and in an email to customers, saying that the pandemic was not a factor in their decision to close the bookshop they’ve independently owned for nearly eight years.

“We have been considering this decision for a couple of years,” the Blackshears wrote in an email. “For the record, this is not due to the pandemic, nor is it due to rising rents (we discussed the possibility of extending our lease and our landlords’ offer was surprisingly generous).

“As much as we love books, the day-to-day of the store, and all of you, it’s time to focus on our family, friends, and all of the other things we’ve set aside. We opened and operated our dream bookstore for nearly 8 years and we consider this a success! We hope you see it that way too, and can understand and respect our decision.”

They said they will likely close in June or July and wanted to give their patrons advance warning of the closure.

Due to COVID, the Blackshears have not allowed customers inside the shop for more than a year. They said they hope to invite people back into the store after they are fully vaccinated and as long as COVID case numbers and vaccination rates continue to improve.

“We aim to re-open for safe, in-store shopping some time in June, and to offer some clearance sales and deals and all those things you’d expect,” reads an email to customers. “There are a lot of variables so we can’t promise anything or set a date yet, but we will keep you all updated as we go.”