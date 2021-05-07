Local youth leaders sought for Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation Youth Council

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF) is looking for high school students interested in local leadership and civics.

Applications are currently being accepted for six open positions on the AAACF Youth Council, which helps distribute more than $85,000 in grants to youth-focused programs, services and projects in Washtenaw County.

Made of 25 members, the youth council meets one to two times a month, reviews and scores grant applications and offers optional volunteer opportunities. Every three years the council implements an assessment to reassess the changing needs of youth within the county.

Members gain leadership skills and experience by acting as a voice for area youth.

To be eligible, applicants must:

be entering 9, 10 or 11 grade

live in Washtenaw County

attend one or two mandatory monthly meetings

be able to review and score for 20 to 30 grant applications

participate in AAACF events

attend site visits, team building activities, volunteering opportunities

Find more information and apply here.