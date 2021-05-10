United Way of Washtenaw County launches three-week Equity Challenge

Volunteers stand by The Rock at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has launched its annual 21-Day Equity Challenge to promote collective awareness of how prejudice, privilege and bias emerge in our daily lives.

By 2030, UWWC hopes that zip codes will no longer determine one’s opportunity in the county.

The 2021 challenge will launch on Juneteenth, June 19, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

“Our previous Equity Challenges have brought more than 8,000 people together to uncover biases, learn about structural racism and how to take action to build a more equitable community,” President and CEO of UWWC, Pam Smith, said in a statement. “We appreciate Toyota recognizing the importance of this work and helping to mobilize our community around it.”

The self-guided challenge, which will examine the impact and history of racism in Washtenaw County, will run through July 9.

Registration for the challenge opened on Monday. To register, click here.

How the Equity Challenge works, according to UWWC:

The Equity Challenge is a commitment to devote 10-15 minutes a day for 21 days to learn about the history and impacts of racism in Washtenaw County and the different ways that bias, prejudice, privilege, and oppression show up in our everyday lives.

Explore this work on your own, with friends and family, or organization-wide. A discussion guide will be available prior to the Challenge

Share your reflections and “a-ha” moments using the hashtags #unitedforequity, #equitychampions, #uwwcequitychallenge.

Your participation in this challenge is 100% private, free and anonymous.

All participants will have the opportunity to engage in community conversations during the Challenge, facilitated by Nonprofit Enterprise at Work.

To learn more, visit uwgive.org/equity.