Ann Arbor city pools now taking reservations for summer season

ANN ARBOR – As Ann Arbor’s three public pools prepare to open for the 2021 season, reservations have opened for lap lanes, bungee swimming and family swim sessions.

Members of the public can visit its booking site to reserve a spot at Buhr Park, Fuller Park and Veterans Memorial Park pools.

Times are available from morning through the evening, and each pool has its own operating hours. Individuals must pay in advance to reserve a spot, which helps pool staff ensure a safe experience with proper social distancing protocols in place.

Family swim times run for 80 minutes and cost $31 to reserve. Up to six family members living in the same household can come to the session.

Single bungee swims and lap lanes also run for 80 minutes and cost $6.

A period of 10 minutes at the end of each session will allow for guests to transition between sessions.

Ad

Guests cannot reserve more than one spot per day, and day-of reservations will not be accepted, according to the website.

Sign ups for swim lessons at Vets Park Pool will begin on Saturday.

To see the full list of reservation types, click here.