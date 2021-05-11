‘Root ball’ causes 600 gallon sewage overflow in arboretum Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday morning, a “root ball” blocked a pipe causing an estimated 600 gallons of sanitary sewage to overflow in part of the University of Michigan Nichols Arboretum, the city of Ann Arbor said.

Staff from the City of Ann Arbor Public Works department responded to the incident and found the blockage caused sewage to move to the ground surface. Staff covered the affected area with lime to neutralize bacteria. It was roped off with tape and denoted with signs.

No sewage reached any watercourse or storm sewer, the city said in a notice.

City staff notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy in accordance with regulatory protocols.