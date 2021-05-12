Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum to reopen for limited visits on May 22

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum will be reopening its doors to the public on Saturday, May 22.

In order to maintain restricted capacity throughout the building, guests must pre-register. No walk-ins will be admitted.

According to museum staff, a recent family donation has allowed AAHOM to temporarily reduce its regular $16 admission to visitors.

New admission prices, according to its website:

$12.50/person

$6.25 discounted admission for those with memberships through ACM or ASTC

$3 admission if you have EBT or WIC cards

Members: login to the website to receive your free admissions

Pre-registration is now open and spots are filling up quickly.

To see the schedule and to reserve a space, click here.

All guests ages two and up must wear face masks at all times during their visit.

For the time being, May 22 is the only Open Day listed on its website, but more dates should be announced in the coming weeks.

For the last few months, the museum has offered pod rentals in which private groups can enjoy the building to themselves. To reserve a time for your pod of up to 25 people, click here.