Michigan Medicine now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12-15

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12-15 years old.

Currently, the health system is only offering vaccines by appointment.

Similar to its older teen and adult vaccine clinics, you do not have to be a patient of Michigan Medicine to reserve a time, but everyone who arrives must present a Michigan Medicine medical record number.

To set up an MRN prior to scheduling an appointment, call 734-936-4990.

If the adolescent is an existing Michigan Medicine patient, appointments can be scheduled online by parents or guardians with access to their MyUofMHealth patient portal account.

Those without portal access can schedule by phone by calling 734-763-6336.

If a patient under the age of 18 will not be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their vaccine appointment, they must provide written permission. For more information, click here.

Per current Michigan Medicine visitor policies, only one parent or guardian is allowed to accompany each child during an appointment.

For more information, visit Michigan Medicine’s COVID-19 Vaccines for Adolescents and Children website, which will be updated regularly.

Those who are 16 and older still in need of a vaccine can get vaccinated through Michigan Medicine, local health departments, retail pharmacies, health centers and hospitals.

To see up-to-date vaccine availability in the Metro Detroit area, check ClickOnDetroit’s vaccine live blog.