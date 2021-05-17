COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Huron High School Thursday

Wilmer Moro, left, watches as his son Wilmer Moro, 13, poses for a photo with his vaccination sticker after being inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile parked at the De La Salle School, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Freeport, N.Y. The De La Salle School partnered with the Vaxmobile Friday to help Long Island students 12 and over receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as part of Mount Sinai South Nassau's mobile vaccination program. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, community members ages 12 and older can be vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at a free vaccine clinic at Huron High School.

The clinic will run from 3-7 p.m. and is offering the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May for individuals over the age of 12. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be given to those 18 years and older.

Individuals under the age of 17 will need to bring a parent or guardian with them during their appointment.

The clinic is done in partnership with the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Appointments are preferred and can be made here or by calling 734-544-6700. Second dose appointments will be made three weeks after the first dose has been given.

A limited number of walk-up vaccines will be available at the free clinic.

Huron High School is at 2727 Fuller Rd.

