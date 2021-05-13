Pfizer vaccinations begin for children 12-15 across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The first shots starting going into arms all over Metro Detroit for kids as young as 12 years old.

It came less than 24 hours after the Pzifer Vaccine was authorized for the younger age group.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Monday for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and up Wednesday. The panel’s vote was unanimous.

Thursday was a big day for the Bailey sisters. They both decided to get the vaccine at the Northwest Activities Center. Just like a proud mother, Natasha Bailey was there, standing by for both of them.

“I’m happy. I’m glad they agreed to do it, because I did ask them first to see how they felt about it. At first, they were like, ‘No, mom, I’m scared,’” said Natasha Bailey.

But 13-year-old Tiffany Bailey knew at the end of the day she had to do it.

“I feel good. I’m proud of myself. I know it was best for me to do it and it was safer,” said Tiffany Bailey.

Natasha Bailey said she had a lot of motivation in her decision. Her mother is also vaccinated, but she did this one for her dad.

“I was looking at a picture of me and my dad. It motivated me to get through my shot,” Natasha Bailey said. “My husband, he passed away February 24th of this year, from Pancreatic Cancer,” said Natasha Bailey.

Tiffany Bailey was not alone in getting the shot.

14-year-old Koby Rauner also got the vaccine at Beaumont Service Center in Southfield.

“The more we get vaccinated, the more safe it’s going to be for everyone. I just feel like if a child get it, it’ll be an influence for more teenagers to get it,” said Koby Rauner.

Rauner said like many, he was hesitant at first, but he wanted to do the right thing.

“COVID has changed all of our lives, for mostly for the worse,” Rauner said. “We’ve been isolated in our houses. If the vaccine is going to be a way to help it, so I feel like if we all just start getting vaccinated and people stop believing the lies, then it’ll just all get better.”

