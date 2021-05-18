2021 Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival kicks off on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – The annual Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival, in partnership with the Michigan Theater, will begin on Saturday.

The festival has been aiming to bring the global Jewish experience to the local community through film for the past 20 years.

According to its website, a committee of volunteers screens hundreds of films for the festival, which features speakers and programming around the films to provide a more enriching audience experience.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will take place virtually, allowing audience members to rent films from the comfort of their own homes.

Films will be available for streaming via Michigan Theater’s online platform AgileLink.

How it works:

Film streaming is limited to Michigan.

Price for rental is $12 for general public and $10 for Michigan Theater members.

Rented films will be available during the window of times provided.

AAJFF sponsors at $225 or above and $180 Festival Pass holders are exempt from rental fees.

Festival passes are available for purchase at www.film.jccannarbor.org

The program includes award-winning feature-length films and documentaries from around the world.

To see the program, schedule and to watch trailers of the films, click here.

Ad

For more information, visit www.film.jccannarbor.org.