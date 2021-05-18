Ann Arbor’s Rolling Sculpture Car Show canceled again

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fans of cool and classic cars have to wait another year for Ann Arbor’s Rolling Sculpture Car Show.

The annual show has been canceled again, according to the event website.

Hosted by Main Street Ann Arbor Bill Crispin Chevrolet, the event was first canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sorry to report that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Rolling Sculpture Car Show,” said Main Street Ann Arbor Executive Director Sandra Andrade in a letter to participants. “We feel it is best for a number of reasons including the current State and County Health Guidelines and the possibility of not being able to cover the expenses. But, we will be back in 2022 and we’re looking forward to it!!”

The Rolling Sculpture Car Show brings more than 300 antique, classic and exotic cars to downtown Tree Town. Sections of Main, E. Liberty and Washington streets are blocked off to vehicle traffic so that the participating cars can be displayed for event attendees.

Through email, Andrade said that a lot goes into setting up the annual show, including securing sponsorships, volunteers, security and other logistics. Pushing through with the show this year would cause the organization to actually lose money.

She added that the car show might have a hard time getting enough volunteers as many community members already have summer plans. Additionally, the space used for the car show is still needed by local businesses, many of whom rely on the closed streets and Downtown Ann Arbor Pedestrian Mall for extra restaurant seating or display areas.

Several other annual events, most notably the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair, have been canceled or postponed again due to the pandemic.

Other organizations have adapted their summer programming to incorporate virtual, outdoor or small-group events.

