No Memorial Day service for Ann Arbor’s TheRide

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) has announced it will be suspending regular fixed-route, FlexRide East/West and A-Ride services on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Reduced routes, part of a temporary service plan, will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

Those needing transportation on Memorial Day can use TheRide’s shared-ride service, FlexRide Holiday Service, for $5 per person. Seniors with AAATA GoldRide cards, persons with disabilities with A-Ride identification cards, and those with valid go! passes will receive discounted rides.

FlexRide Holiday services are limited to designated areas within the cities of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Find a map of those here.

The service will run from 6 a.m.-9:15 p.m. on Monday, May 31. TheRide’s Late Night service will operate from 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Reservations can be made through the MODE Car App or by calling 734-528-5432.

According to TheRide website, all passengers are asked to follow these safety protocols:

If medically able, wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces, including the bus

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick, if possible. This helps prevent spreading your illness to others

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often to help keep germs away. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Maintain social distancing guidelines

Reduce travel to essential trips only



For service schedules, routes and detours, visit TheRide.org.