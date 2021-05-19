Partly Cloudy icon
No Memorial Day service for Ann Arbor’s TheRide

Residents needing transportation to use FlexRide Holiday Service

Sarah Parlette
, Associated Producer

A TheRide bus in downtown Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) has announced it will be suspending regular fixed-route, FlexRide East/West and A-Ride services on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Reduced routes, part of a temporary service plan, will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

Those needing transportation on Memorial Day can use TheRide’s shared-ride service, FlexRide Holiday Service, for $5 per person. Seniors with AAATA GoldRide cards, persons with disabilities with A-Ride identification cards, and those with valid go! passes will receive discounted rides.

FlexRide Holiday services are limited to designated areas within the cities of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Find a map of those here.

The service will run from 6 a.m.-9:15 p.m. on Monday, May 31. TheRide’s Late Night service will operate from 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Reservations can be made through the MODE Car App or by calling 734-528-5432.

According to TheRide website, all passengers are asked to follow these safety protocols:

  • If medically able, wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces, including the bus
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Stay home when you are sick, if possible. This helps prevent spreading your illness to others
  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
  • Wash your hands often to help keep germs away. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
  • Maintain social distancing guidelines
  • Reduce travel to essential trips only

For service schedules, routes and detours, visit TheRide.org.

