Ann Arbor staffing agency to host employment open house in Manchester

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Thinking of a career change? This might be the sign you’re looking for.

From 1-5 pm on Thursday, Express Employment Professionals of Ann Arbor will host an open house with Martinrea BCA in Manchester.

The event will include on-the-spot orientations, facility tours of Martinrea BCA, refreshments, free swag and opportunities to speak with managers and recruiters.

It is open to professionals of all experience levels.

“This Open House is a great opportunity for recent high school and college graduates to start their career,” Express Employment Professionals of Ann Arbor said in a release.

Locally owned, it has employed more than 35,000 people since 2014 and has worked with both client companies and job seekers in the Ann Arbor area.

Manchester BCA is at 706 Parr St, Manchester.