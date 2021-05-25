Partly Cloudy icon
Developer opens first co-living campus in Ann Arbor for professionals

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Prentice 4M is located at 830 Henry Street in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR – Developer Prentice 4M has launched its first campus in Ann Arbor that aims to help professionals create a unique work-life balance.

The four-story campus boasts 37,500 square feet of living space and 11 move-in ready co-living townhomes with 63 furnished en suite bedrooms.

Several tech-forward co-working spaces are located throughout the campus to address individual and team needs.

Townhouse amenities include:

  • Keyless entry from LATCH on all doors
  • Multi-functional common area
  • Professional grade kitchens
  • 1 gig fiber high speed network
  • 24/7 network security and technical support from Stellar Broadband
  • A 58-kW solar panel array that offsets a significant portion of the building’s energy consumption
  • A fleet of Teslas for member use
  • All-inclusive rent with concierge-style services and weekly cleanings

“4M is an innovative lifestyle concept where living, working, and transportation are bundled for the convenience of members in a campus designed to form community and relationships,” Margaret Poscher, CEO and co-founder of Prentice 4M said in a release. “We are proud to offer an ecosystem that elevates the experience of our members in meaningful ways.”

According to a release, 4M is the first co-living, co-working and shared mobility campus in the state. As many professionals shift to a hybrid work model, 4M will have 6,000 square feet of collaborative work space for its members to take advantage of.

Its campus also includes five ZOOM-enabled private conference rooms and podcast and video production studios.

“We’ve dedicated ourselves to the curation of positive experiences,” said Poscher in a release. “Whether our members stay with us for 30 days or a full year, we want to ensure they have everything they need to thrive.”

The campus also features a 7,500 square foot space called The Flex for social activities, pop-up events, networking, fitness classes and more.

With public transit just down the street, 4M members can also enjoy its pay-as-you-go campus-owned Teslas, charge and launch pads for scooters and bikes and shared transportation shuttles.

“Our shared mobility services are better for the environment and cost-effective, without a need to sacrifice your mobility. It’s a triple-win,” said Poscher in a release.

Additionally, 4M has tailored packages for startups and established companies seeking to expand.

For more information, visit www.prentice4m.com.

