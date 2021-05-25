Michigan Medicine will lift some restrictions on visitors this week

ANN ARBOR – Starting on Wednesday, Michigan Medicine will allow one adults visitor per adult patient as COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations drop.

The no-visitor policy was announced on April 1 as Michigan saw a surge in cases of the novel virus. Since then, no visitors have been allowed for adult patients unless medically necessary.

On Wednesday at 7 a.m., one single visitor will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for adult inpatients. Only one person may visit a patient per day. Patients with significant cognitive impairments or developmental delays will have longer visitor hours.

In Michigan Medicine clinics, each adult patient can be accompanied by one visitor age 16 and up to an appointment, unless an assistant or aide is required for those with physical or cognitive impairments.

Ad

One visitor will be allowed for each adult patient in the emergency room during their stay.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients who are COVID-19 positive or who are suspected to have COVID-19, with the exception of end of life patients.

Pediatric visitor rules will remain unchanged. At this time, two visitors are allowed per pediatric patient while one is allowed to accompany the child to clinic appointments.

Some exceptions apply to the updated policies for patients in labor and delivery and end-of-life.

Visitors and family members are still required to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose in all Michigan Medicine facilities, including in patient rooms. Those who have received the COVID vaccine are required to wear masks. Those who are unable to or are non-compliant with the requirement will be asked to leave.

For more information, visit www.michiganmedicine.org.