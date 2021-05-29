Increased capacity among new changes coming to Ann Arbor public pools June 14

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting June 14, capacity limitations will be increased at Ann Arbor’s Buhr, Fuller and Veterans Memorial public pools, the city announced Friday.

The changes come after the most recent order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, announcements by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and updates to public pool operating guidelines by Washtenaw County Health Department.

Additionally, limitations to lap lanes will be made. Up to three swimmers will be allowed in each lap lane starting June 14. Previously, only one swimmer was allowed.

“Staff are evaluating lower capacity options for immunocompromised individuals and other designated groups,” officials said.

Here’s a timeline of how things will change:

From Friday, May 29, to June 13, public pools will continue to operate under existing capacity limitations and use the existing reservation system. This will give the city time to update its staffing models and set up new operating procedures, officials said.

Between June 14-30 capacity limits will be increased for lap swimming and general swim. Pool admissions for a two-hour block of time can be purchased online. If available, pool admissions can be bought at the pool the day of.

Fuller Pool will have up to 150 spots available but both Buhr Park Pool and Veterans Memorial Park Pool will be limited to 90 spots each.

Starting July 1, operational adjustments will be made as regulatory agencies update information.

Ready to make reservations? Here’s how:

For pool spots prior to June 13, community members can reserve a two-hour block of swim time at https://a2gov.getomnify.com/

For swim times on June 14 and beyond, admissions can be bought at the pools or online at http://www.a2gov.org/parksregister . Additional details about the new process are expected to be released by June 4, officials said.

Families that already have reservations and paid for times up to June 14 are all set and don’t need to do anything.

Community members who reserved a spot between June 14- September 19 will receive credit on their CivcRec accounts for future use. Those preferring a refund need to contact pool staff, officials said.

Spots that were reserved but not yet paid for will be canceled.

This year, children under the age of 12 will not be allowed in the deep end of the three pools and deep end tests will not be administered due to staffing issues. Traditionally, children under the age of 16 must pass a deep end swim test to be allowed within the deep ends of each public pool.

“We have looked at best practices around Michigan and throughout the country. We have also looked at other city policies regarding the age of swimmers who are able to come to the pool unsupervised by an adult. Based on this, children aged 12 and older will be allowed to use the deep end without a swim test at all three pools,” officials said.

Additional changes at the public pools will include no season passes, limited deck furniture, and no rentals and large group reservations.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated or not exempt will be required to wear masks inside the lobby and locker rooms.

The city also announced that additional UV filters have been added to the Buhr, Fuller and Veterans Memorial pool filtration systems.