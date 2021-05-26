Ann Arbor public pools to maintain limited capacity through Memorial Day weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Things are about to change at Ann Arbor’s outdoor pools.

Buhr, Fuller and Veterans Memorial pools will be updating their operating procedures for the summer following recent announcements from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

In an email update, City of Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation said:

“Outdoor capacity limits and social distancing regulations have been removed from the order, meaning that outdoor pools will be able to accommodate more visitors this summer.”

However, the MDHHS order goes into effect on June 1 so community members using the pools this weekend still have to abide by the existing reservation system and limited capacity rules, Parks & Rec said.

Those rules remain in place until the city updates its operating procedures.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is currently updating outdoor pool operation guidelines based on the MDHHS order, according to the update.

Staff will use the guidelines for best practices for the 2021 season.

Updated pool policies are planned to be released on Friday, Parks & Rec said.

