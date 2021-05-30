Clear icon
A2ZERO Week to celebrate one year anniversary of Ann Arbor’s carbon neutrality plan

Sarah Parlette
, Associated Producer

The intersection of S. 4th Ave and S. Washington St. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette
ANN ARBOR, Mich – Tuesday kicks off a week of celebrations for the one-year anniversary of A2ZERO.

More than 20 family-friendly in-person and virtual events are scheduled from June 1-6 to commemorate the event, highlight sustainability and educate the community.

On June 1, 2020, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously adopted A2ZERO, the city’s transition plan for reaching carbon neutrality by 2030.

Events scheduled for the celebratory A2ZERO week include a virtual talk with U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy Andrew Wishnia, trivia, a sticker design contest, meet and greets, and the unveiling of the A2ZERO Mural.

“We are beyond excited to discuss climate and transportation policy at the federal level and its implications for local communities with Deputy Assistant Secretary Wishnia,” Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations manager Missy Stults said in a release. “Addressing the climate crisis necessitates actions across all scales along with deep collaborations. We are thankful to have a collaborator in our federal government.”

Weeklong events include a scavenger hunt and the inaugural Ann Arbor Green Fare, which will highlight locally sourced food and sustainable business practices.

Those ready to dive in can commit to taking action with the A2ZERO pledge or apply to become an A2ZERO Ambassador.

Check out the schedule of events below.

Read: Sustainability, locally sourced food to be focus of inaugural Ann Arbor Green Fare

Here’s a quick look at what’s going on:

Learn the details of each event or activity here.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

WhatWhenWhere
A2ZERO Week opening meditation with Mindful City Ann Arbor8-9 a.m.Zoom (virtual)
Launch of the “Saving Energy” sticker design contestNoonSubmit entries by July 13
Unveiling of the A2ZERO Mural at Huron Parkway3 p.m.CTN YouTube channel
Trivia challenge with Ann Arbor Climate Activists6-8 p.m.Burns Park
Carbon pricing panel with Citizens’ Climate Lobby7-8:30 p.m.Zoom (virtual)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

WhatWhenWhere
A2ZERO at the Farmers Market7 a.m. - 3 p.m.Ann Arbor Farmers Market
Educational event with the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum1-3 p.m.Ann Arbor Farmers Market
Emergency Preparedness Kit winners announced3 p.m.At-home. Completed plans must be submitted by May 31.
A2ZERO Awards Night6-7:30 p.m.CTN YouTube channel
Trivia challenge with Ann Arbor Climate Activists6-8 p.m.Burns Park

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

WhatWhenWhere
Ann Arbor OSI presents at MISCON 20218:45-10 a.m.Register for the MISCON conference to watch the presentation (virtual).
Launch of A2ZERO kits with Ann Arbor District Library10 a.m.Ann Arbor District Library
Emergency Preparedness and You5:30-6:30 p.m.Zoom (virtual)
Launch of Ann Arbor Solar Stories7-8 p.m.Zoom (virtual)

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

WhatWhenWhere
​​Climate, Justice, and ​Resilience: A Chat with Andrew Wishnia, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation10-11 a.m.Zoom (virtual)
Reflecting on A2ZERO Week Meditation Session with Mindful City Ann ArborNoon-1 p.mZoom (virtual)
Sweet Treat Meet & Greet in the Park with Your A2ZERO Ambassadors4-6 p.m.Virginia Park, Esch Park, Arbor Oaks Park, Northside Park, and Glacier Highlands Park
Trivia Challenge with Ann Arbor Climate Activists5:30-8 p.m.Burns Park

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

WhatWhenHow
A2ZERO at the Farmer’s Market7 a.m. - 3 p.m.Ann Arbor Farmers Market
Bike Repair Clinic with Common Cycle10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Ann Arbor Farmers Market
Trivia Challenge with Ann Arbor Climate Activists1-5 p.m.Burns Park
A2ZERO Drink Unveiling at Ann Arbor Distilling Company2-10 p.m.Ann Arbor Distilling Company
​ Freeman Environmental Education Center Youth Council “Green Michigan” Symposium2:30-7 p.m.Zoom (virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Day of Service

Whether planting trees with the Office of Sustainability and Innovations, helping Natural Area Preservation with trail maintenance, donating to a local food bank, cleaning up the river or volunteering with an organization, finish A2ZERO week with a day of service. Register for volunteer opportunities here.

