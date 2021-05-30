A2ZERO Week to celebrate one year anniversary of Ann Arbor’s carbon neutrality plan

The intersection of S. 4th Ave and S. Washington St. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR, Mich – Tuesday kicks off a week of celebrations for the one-year anniversary of A2ZERO.

More than 20 family-friendly in-person and virtual events are scheduled from June 1-6 to commemorate the event, highlight sustainability and educate the community.

On June 1, 2020, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously adopted A2ZERO, the city’s transition plan for reaching carbon neutrality by 2030.

Events scheduled for the celebratory A2ZERO week include a virtual talk with U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy Andrew Wishnia, trivia, a sticker design contest, meet and greets, and the unveiling of the A2ZERO Mural.

“We are beyond excited to discuss climate and transportation policy at the federal level and its implications for local communities with Deputy Assistant Secretary Wishnia,” Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations manager Missy Stults said in a release. “Addressing the climate crisis necessitates actions across all scales along with deep collaborations. We are thankful to have a collaborator in our federal government.”

Weeklong events include a scavenger hunt and the inaugural Ann Arbor Green Fare, which will highlight locally sourced food and sustainable business practices.

Those ready to dive in can commit to taking action with the A2ZERO pledge or apply to become an A2ZERO Ambassador.

Check out the schedule of events below.

Here’s a quick look at what’s going on:

Learn the details of each event or activity here.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

What When Where A2ZERO Week opening meditation with Mindful City Ann Arbor 8-9 a.m. Zoom (virtual) Launch of the “Saving Energy” sticker design contest Noon Submit entries by July 13 Unveiling of the A2ZERO Mural at Huron Parkway 3 p.m. CTN YouTube channel Trivia challenge with Ann Arbor Climate Activists 6-8 p.m. Burns Park Carbon pricing panel with Citizens’ Climate Lobby 7-8:30 p.m. Zoom (virtual)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

What When Where A2ZERO at the Farmers Market 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ann Arbor Farmers Market Educational event with the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum 1-3 p.m. Ann Arbor Farmers Market Emergency Preparedness Kit winners announced 3 p.m. At-home. Completed plans must be submitted by May 31. A2ZERO Awards Night 6-7:30 p.m. CTN YouTube channel Trivia challenge with Ann Arbor Climate Activists 6-8 p.m. Burns Park

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

What When Where Ann Arbor OSI presents at MISCON 2021 8:45-10 a.m. Register for the MISCON conference to watch the presentation (virtual). Launch of A2ZERO kits with Ann Arbor District Library 10 a.m. Ann Arbor District Library Emergency Preparedness and You 5:30-6:30 p.m. Zoom (virtual) Launch of Ann Arbor Solar Stories 7-8 p.m. Zoom (virtual)

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

What When Where ​​Climate, Justice, and ​Resilience: A Chat with Andrew Wishnia, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation 10-11 a.m. Zoom (virtual) Reflecting on A2ZERO Week Meditation Session with Mindful City Ann Arbor Noon-1 p.m Zoom (virtual) Sweet Treat Meet & Greet in the Park with Your A2ZERO Ambassadors 4-6 p.m. Virginia Park, Esch Park, Arbor Oaks Park, Northside Park, and Glacier Highlands Park Trivia Challenge with Ann Arbor Climate Activists 5:30-8 p.m. Burns Park

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

What When How A2ZERO at the Farmer’s Market 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ann Arbor Farmers Market Bike Repair Clinic with Common Cycle 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Ann Arbor Farmers Market Trivia Challenge with Ann Arbor Climate Activists 1-5 p.m. Burns Park A2ZERO Drink Unveiling at Ann Arbor Distilling Company 2-10 p.m. Ann Arbor Distilling Company ​ Freeman Environmental Education Center Youth Council “Green Michigan” Symposium 2:30-7 p.m. Zoom (virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Day of Service

Whether planting trees with the Office of Sustainability and Innovations, helping Natural Area Preservation with trail maintenance, donating to a local food bank, cleaning up the river or volunteering with an organization, finish A2ZERO week with a day of service. Register for volunteer opportunities here.