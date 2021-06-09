Partly Cloudy icon
Ann Arbor’s Westside Art Hop returns this weekend

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Glass artist Larry Nisson creates pieces to put in your garden.
Glass artist Larry Nisson creates pieces to put in your garden. (Larry Nisson | Westside Art Hop)

ANN ARBOR – The Westside Art Hop -- a cross between an art fair and an art walk -- is back on Saturday and Sunday.

The biannual event, which takes place on front yards and porches of neighborhood hosts, features a variety of works, from jewelry to ceramics and garden decor.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will operate on a smaller scale, but organizers hope that making the event completely outdoors will make it a safe experience for everyone involved.

According to the Art Hop map, there are 26 venues this year spread throughout the Old West Side. The map also includes parking suggestions and restrooms.

An artist at the 2019 May Westside Art Hop. Credit | Leah McChesney

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

To see the complete list of artists, media and corresponding locations, click here.

For more information, visit www.westsidearthop.com.

