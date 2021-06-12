New program from Washtenaw Community College, Michigan Works! trains for immediate employment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new program from Washtenaw Community College (WCC) is responding to the growing demand and immediate need for health care workers.

During the free, four-week Foundations of Caring Bootcamp program, attendees will gain basic job skills, spend 40 hours in virtual classes, have job interviews and receive paid on-the-job training.

Training will include CPR certification, patient care, soft skills and four continuing education credits.

The program is being paid for by Michigan Works! Southeast as well as Vibrant Life Senior Living, Homewatch CareGivers and Interim Healthcare, three partnering health care providers where cohort members will be placed for training.

Foundations of Caring Bootcamp will provide an “expedited on-ramp to opportunity and employment,” WCC said in a release.

Here are the details:

Approximately 20 people will make up the program’s first cohort. Classes begin once spots are full.

Attendees begin on-the-job training at Vibrant Life, Interim Healthcare or Homewatch CareGivers after completing remote learning.

Workers will receive a starting wage of $12 per hour and are expected to be placed in full-time jobs after the completion of the program, WCC said.

“Preparing students for the workforce is one of our core tenets. Employer demand is driving this new program, and it is especially important now as we come out of the pandemic and the need for caregivers is great in our community,” said WCC President Dr. Rose Bellanca in a release.

Potential program participants must fulfill certain requirements including:

United States citizenships

Be age 18 or older

Possess a high school diploma or GED

Be able to pass a basic background check

Have access to a computer compatible with online learning and Internet access

Have a valid state ID, Social Security card or passport

Those interested in becoming the program’s inaugural cohort can attend an online information and recruitment session on Monday, June 14.

Participating health care providers will be available to answer questions and screen potential students for employment eligibility.

Register for the June 14 information session here, at the Michigan Works! bootcamp website or by emailing workforceinfo@wccnet.edu

“We have always been challenged in Michigan with attracting enough talent to care for our seniors. We as small business employers realized soon after the initial effects of the pandemic that many employees were not returning for a variety of reasons,” said Breanne K. Stuart, President and CEO of Homewatch CareGivers of Ann Arbor/Huron Valley in a release.

“By working with WCC and Michigan Works!, our goal is to create a pipeline of qualified employees to help fill the overwhelming need for care.”

Washtenaw Community College is at 4800 E. Huron River Dr.