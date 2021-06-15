Family of Bo Schembechler issues letter defending him amid criticism of his handling of doctor abuse claims

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The family of Bo Schembechler released a letter Tuesday, defending him from recent criticism surrounding his handling of claims about a former university doctor’s abuse.

Schembechler, a legendary former football coach at the University of Michigan, has been accused by his son and some former players of ignoring their stories of Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse. Others have come forward to defend Schembechler, saying the man they knew would never allow that to happen.

On Tuesday, Cathy, Glenn and Megan Schembechler issued a letter to share their side of the story.

