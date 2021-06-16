A4 Cicada Challenge: The Winners

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Brood X is back in town.

After 17 years underground a group of cicada, known as Brood X, has finally emerged in various parts of the United States, including Tree Town.

One Ann Arbor woman said the cicadas have been so bad that she slipped and fell off her porch while trying to get rid of the pesky things.

While the bugs have been seen around Washtenaw County, Cherry Hill Nature Preserve is a hot spot, according to Michigan State University entomologist Howard Russell.

To commemorate the swarming nuisances, we asked our readers for their best cicada captures.

Here are the winners:

"Ghost of the cicada" by Cory Lawson on Gayle Road, Ann Arbor. (Cory Lawson)

"Last fling" by Bhumsoo Kim in Ann Arbor. (Bhumsoo Kim)

"Cicada close-up" by Nikki Boahbedason at Kosch-Headwaters Preserve, Superior Township. (Nikki Boahbedason)

"Cicada in a prickle" by Nikki Boahbedason at Kosch-Headwaters Preserve, Superior Township. (Nikki Boahbedason)

"You're Amazing" by Armi Gorsich at Cherry Hill Nature Preserve. (Armi Gorsich)

"I love cicadas" by Kathy Clark in White Oak Park, Ann Arbor. (Kathy Clark)

"Carter's Cicada Curiosity!" by Joyce Driscolk in northeast Ann Arbor. (Joyce Driscolk)

"Social climber looking for love" by Julie Janusz in northwest Ann Arbor. (Julie Janusz)

""Circada" du Soleil??" by Martha Farmer in Ann Arbor. (Martha Farmer)

Much like the cicadas, our quest for the best bugs made its way into several states.

Here are a few bonus out-of-state snaps:

"Teenage Cicada" by Hal Chen in Great Falls, VA. (Hal Chen)

"Cicada Teams" by Hal Chen in Great Falls, VA. (Hal Chen)

"Happy Together" from Ted Vaughan in Laurel, MD. (Ted Vaughan)