A4 Cicada Challenge: The Winners

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Brood X is back in town.
After 17 years underground a group of cicada, known as Brood X, has finally emerged in various parts of the United States, including Tree Town.
One Ann Arbor woman said the cicadas have been so bad that she slipped and fell off her porch while trying to get rid of the pesky things.
While the bugs have been seen around Washtenaw County, Cherry Hill Nature Preserve is a hot spot, according to Michigan State University entomologist Howard Russell.
To commemorate the swarming nuisances, we asked our readers for their best cicada captures.
Much like the cicadas, our quest for the best bugs made its way into several states.
Here are a few bonus out-of-state snaps:
