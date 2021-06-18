University of Michigan museums of art, archaeology reopen

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan’s Museum of Art and Kelsey Museum of Archaeology have reopened to the public after long closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museums, situated across the street from each other on U-M’s central campus, are open with reservations and limited capacity.

UMMA

UMMA’s gallery is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests are required to secure free, timed-entry reservations, with a 30-minute window to arrive at the museum. Once inside, guests may stay as long as they’d like, although a two-hour visit is ideal to avoid crowd congestion.

For the time being, the museum is only booking reservations up to one month in advance.

Mark di Suvero's "Orion" sculpture lit up at night at UMMA (Credit: University of Michigan)

Masks are required for all visitors at all times, regardless of vaccination status, and guests will have to complete the ResponsiBLUE Health Screening upon arrival.

The UMMA Shop is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The UMMA Cafe is closed and will reopen in the fall.

For more information, including how to book a reservation and FAQ’s, visit www.umma.umich.edu/plan-your-visit.

Kelsey Museum of Archaeology

The Kelsey Museum is currently having all guests reserve free tickets through Eventbrite ahead of their visit.

Visiting hours have been broken down for the following groups:

U-M Community: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9–11 a.m.

Kelsey Museum Members and Docents: Thursdays, 9–11 a.m. and 12–4 p.m.

General Public: Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 1–4 p.m.

The museum is closed on Mondays.

Credit | Kelsey Museum of Archaeology

Gallery capacity remains reduced and visits are limited to 45 minutes. The galleries will be closed midday for cleaning.

Similar to UMMA, visitors age two and up are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. All guests will have to complete the ResponsiBLUE Health Screening. All Kelsey staff are required to wear masks.

The gift shop remains closed at this time.

For more information on how to visit the Kelsey, click here.