Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ann Arbor home invasion, theft

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a home invasion and property theft that happened on the 500 block of Hillspur Rd. in the Barton Hills area.

A family member of the victim called police after finding the home ransacked while checking on it, police said. High-end jewelry and the victim’s vehicle were also missing.

The Sheriff’s Office has found the stolen vehicle but the victim has offered a $20K reward for the return of the jewelry.

Those with information are asked to contact Corporal Brian Rex at rexb@washtenaw.org or Detective Heather Morrison at morrisonh@washtenaw.org.

Anonymous tips can be left at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip-line by calling 734-973-7711.