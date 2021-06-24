Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen offering ‘Virtual Foodie Summer School’

ANN ARBOR – Miss attending events at Zingerman’s Deli?
In an effort to reconnect with customers new and old, Zingerman’s is launching a “Virtual Foodie Summer School” series.
From conversations with a cheesemonger to all things matcha with a tea importer, the series offers a diverse range of topics that appeal to a variety of tastes.
Here’s a sampling of what’s on schedule this summer:
- Cheese Room Sessions: NYC’s Crown Finish Caves
- Sundae Surprise! Build your own Sundae at Home
- Meet the Maker: Matcha with Camellia Sinensis
- Zing Sampler: BBQ Sauces
- Meet the Maker: Dinner with Rancho Meladuco Date Farm
- Cook the Books with the Deli: Marti Buckley’s Basque Country
- Tinned Fish 101
The events range anywhere from $8 to $80. Participants can opt to purchase a tasting kit to taste along during each class.
Tasting kits will be available for pickup at the deli or for delivery around Ann Arbor for a fee.
Those who register will receive a Zoom link in the days ahead of the event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.