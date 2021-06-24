Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen offering ‘Virtual Foodie Summer School’

ANN ARBOR – Miss attending events at Zingerman’s Deli?

In an effort to reconnect with customers new and old, Zingerman’s is launching a “Virtual Foodie Summer School” series.

From conversations with a cheesemonger to all things matcha with a tea importer, the series offers a diverse range of topics that appeal to a variety of tastes.

Here’s a sampling of what’s on schedule this summer:

Cheese Room Sessions: NYC’s Crown Finish Caves

Sundae Surprise! Build your own Sundae at Home

Meet the Maker: Matcha with Camellia Sinensis

Zing Sampler: BBQ Sauces

Meet the Maker: Dinner with Rancho Meladuco Date Farm

Cook the Books with the Deli: Marti Buckley’s Basque Country

Tinned Fish 101

The events range anywhere from $8 to $80. Participants can opt to purchase a tasting kit to taste along during each class.

Tasting kits will be available for pickup at the deli or for delivery around Ann Arbor for a fee.

Those who register will receive a Zoom link in the days ahead of the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.