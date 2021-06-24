Partly Cloudy icon
82º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen offering ‘Virtual Foodie Summer School’

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
Zingerman's
,
Zingerman's Delicatessen
,
Zingerman's Deli
,
Kerrytown
,
Deli
,
Food
,
Foodie
,
Summer
,
Series
,
Virtual Series
,
Virtual Classes
,
Tastings
,
Virtual Tastings
,
Tasting Kits
,
Education
,
Food Education
,
Course
,
Activity
,
Family Friendly
Wheel of cheese.
Wheel of cheese. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Miss attending events at Zingerman’s Deli?

In an effort to reconnect with customers new and old, Zingerman’s is launching a “Virtual Foodie Summer School” series.

From conversations with a cheesemonger to all things matcha with a tea importer, the series offers a diverse range of topics that appeal to a variety of tastes.

Here’s a sampling of what’s on schedule this summer:

  • Cheese Room Sessions: NYC’s Crown Finish Caves
  • Sundae Surprise! Build your own Sundae at Home
  • Meet the Maker: Matcha with Camellia Sinensis
  • Zing Sampler: BBQ Sauces
  • Meet the Maker: Dinner with Rancho Meladuco Date Farm
  • Cook the Books with the Deli: Marti Buckley’s Basque Country
  • Tinned Fish 101

The events range anywhere from $8 to $80. Participants can opt to purchase a tasting kit to taste along during each class.

Tasting kits will be available for pickup at the deli or for delivery around Ann Arbor for a fee.

Those who register will receive a Zoom link in the days ahead of the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: