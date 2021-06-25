United Way of Washtenaw County grants tech to organizations helping homeless youth

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has granted $20,000 worth of technology to Ozone House and SafeHouse to help displaced youth.

In partnership with United Way of Southeast Michigan, UWWC invested in Chromebooks, headphones and charging stations to ensure the children have access to technology.

The Safe Haven grants aim to provide the most vulnerable families in the region living in emergency shelters or transitional housing with devices and connectivity.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the devices will help ensure students have access to the necessary technology for virtual learning opportunities.

“We appreciate the new partnership with United Way of Southeast Michigan that made the Safe Haven grant available to us,” President and CEO of UWWC Pam Smith said in a release. “Helping our community thrive, person by person, or region by region, is critical to providing equitable solutions for the challenges we face everyday.”

According to a release, UWWC will continue to invest in opportunities that combat racism, poverty and trauma and are informed by the current conditions within the community.

For more information and for a full list of UWWC programs, visit uwgive.org/grants.