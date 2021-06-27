Sewer work to close section of Liberty Street overnight Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, sewer lining work will close Liberty Street between South First Street and South Fourth Avenue overnight.

The closure will last until 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Traffic heading west on Liberty Street will follow a detour north to Huron Street, west on First Street then back to Liberty.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Williams Street, then to South Fourth Avenue, returning to Liberty Street.

The intersections of Maple and Jackson roads are still closed due to ongoing repairs from a water main break on Tuesday, June 22. All vehicle lanes of Maple Road between Jackson Avenue and Veterans Park parking lot are closed, said a notice from the city of Ann Arbor.

“Motorists should find an alternate route and avoid the area until further notice,” officials said.