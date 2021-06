ANN ARBOR, Mich. – All lanes are closed at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Maple Road in Ann Arbor Tuesday morning.

Officials say a water main broke in the area, causing lane closures at the intersection. All lanes were closed as of 7:04 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.

See footage from the scene above.

According to authorities, crews are currently at the site, and drinking water has not affected by the water main break.

