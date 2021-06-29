Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washtenaw County as afternoon storms roll in

ANN ARBOR – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washtenaw County and areas of Southeast Michigan until 3 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm touched down in Dexter at around 2 p.m. and will move to the Ann Arbor and Saline areas around 2:20 p.m., according to a weather service alert.

Dixboro, Ypsilanti, Salem and Canton are also in the storm path.

Residents may experience 60 mph wind gusts and hail the size of pennies. Roof, siding and tree damage may occur, according to the warning.

“Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring within this storm,” reads the alert. “Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

Flash flooding may occur due to torrential rainfall. Residents are advised to avoid flooded roadways, if possible.