Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor reopens to public

ANN ARBOR – After a long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens has reopened to the general public.

To maintain capacity limits, U-M is offering scheduled visits to both the conservatory and the display gardens Tuesday-Thursday and on Sundays.

Reservations are free but must be made for each person planning on visiting the gardens. To make a reservation, click here.

Upon arrival, staff will ask health screening questions and all visitors will be required to complete the ResponsiBlue questionnaire.

Visits will be limited to two hours and as each block comes to a close, staff will empty the gardens, conservatory and Visitor Center prior to the next group’s arrival.

Face coverings are required at all times when inside the Visitor Center and conservatory, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, click here.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.