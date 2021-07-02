Former Wolverine Mason Ferlic qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in steeplechase

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 25: Mason Ferlic celebrates after the Men's 3000 Meters Steeplechase Final during day eight of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 25, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan alumnus Mason Ferlic qualified to represent Team USA in the steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The distance runner was a star on U-M men’s track and field team, winning the NCAA Championships 3,000-meter steeplechase title in 2016 for the maize and blue.

His Olympic dream was realized on June 25 when he finished third overall at the trials with a time of 8:22.05. Former Wolverine Steven Bastien will join Ferlic on Team USA after he came second in the decathlon.

Ferlic is the third University of Michigan athlete in history to qualify for the steeplechase at the Olympics. The last two men qualified in 1984 and in 1908.

His coach is Ron Warhurst, the former Michigan distance coach. This will be the tenth straight Olympics in which an athlete coached by Warhurst will compete.

Ferlic will compete in the first round of the 3,000-meter steeplechase competition in Tokyo on July 30. The final round of the race is set for Aug. 2.

