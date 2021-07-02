Partly Cloudy icon
73º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Former Wolverine Mason Ferlic qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in steeplechase

Ferlic was Michigan’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2016

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
Runner
,
Track & Field
,
University of Michigan Track & Field
,
Alumnus
,
University of Michigan
,
U-M
,
Michigan Athletics
,
Wolverines
,
Mason Ferlic
,
Ron Warhurst
,
Steven Bastien
,
Olympic Trials
,
US Olympic Trials
,
Team USA
,
Athletes
,
Olympics
,
Tokyo Olympics
,
Tokyo Games
,
2020 Tokyo Olympics
,
Steeplechase
,
Decathlon
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 25: Mason Ferlic celebrates after the Men's 3000 Meters Steeplechase Final during day eight of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 25, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 25: Mason Ferlic celebrates after the Men's 3000 Meters Steeplechase Final during day eight of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 25, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan alumnus Mason Ferlic qualified to represent Team USA in the steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The distance runner was a star on U-M men’s track and field team, winning the NCAA Championships 3,000-meter steeplechase title in 2016 for the maize and blue.

His Olympic dream was realized on June 25 when he finished third overall at the trials with a time of 8:22.05. Former Wolverine Steven Bastien will join Ferlic on Team USA after he came second in the decathlon.

Ferlic is the third University of Michigan athlete in history to qualify for the steeplechase at the Olympics. The last two men qualified in 1984 and in 1908.

His coach is Ron Warhurst, the former Michigan distance coach. This will be the tenth straight Olympics in which an athlete coached by Warhurst will compete.

Ferlic will compete in the first round of the 3,000-meter steeplechase competition in Tokyo on July 30. The final round of the race is set for Aug. 2.

Related reading:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: