University of Michigan alum Sam Mikulak to compete in his third Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 08: Samuel Mikulak of the United States competes on the pommel horse during the men's team final on Day 3 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 8, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan alumnus Sam Mikulak will represent the red, white and blue in his third Olympics this summer during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

He and current U-M graduate student Cameron Bock qualified last weekend for the United States men’s gymnastics team at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mikulak made the four-person team while Bock will travel to Tokyo as one of five replacement athletes.

Mikulak finished fourth in the all-around competition that ran for two days. He also secured the top score on floor exercise at 29.300 across both competition days, and placed second on high bar with 28.600.

Bock finished tenth in the all-around, and finished fifth on the pommel horse and fourth on both the parallel bars and high bar.

Rising U-M junior Paul Juda competed in the trials but fell short one place after finishing eighth in the competition. The top seven athletes in the trials either make the main team or are named replacements.

Ad

Former Wolverine Uche Eke will represent Nigeria at the Tokyo Games.

Since 1956, 15 U-M men’s gymnasts have qualified for the Olympics.

The men’s gymnastics qualification round at the Olympics will take place on July 24. The team final is set for July 26, the all-around final for July 28 and the event finals for Aug. 1-3.

Related reading: