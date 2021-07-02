Partly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Michigan Medicine holding virtual hiring events on Tuesdays in July

Health system seeking inpatient unit clerks

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
University of Michigan
,
University of Michigan Hospital
,
Inpatient Unit Clerk
,
Hospital Staff
,
Hospital Workers
,
Jobs
,
Career
,
Full-Time
,
Hiring Event
,
Virtual Hiring Event
,
Virtual Event
,
Ann Arbor Events
,
Medical Staff
,
Customer Service
,
Michigan Medicine
,
U-M
,
Health System
Michigan Medicine is hiring inpatient unit clerks. (Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine will be holding hiring events each Tuesday in July in search of Inpatient Unit Clerk applicants.

The positions are full-time with possible overtime and will pay $17 per hours depending on the shift.

Shifts include day, mid, afternoon and night. According to Michigan Medicine, these are long-term positions with the potential for hire.

Ideal candidates should have six months of recent customer service experience, be able to work every other weekend and holidays and “highly reliable.”

Interested candidates should schedule a call with a staffing specialist.

To see available time slots and a description of the position, click here.

To see other job openings at Michigan Medicine, click here.

