Section of Ann Arbor’s North Maple Road remains closed after water main break

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – North Maple Road between Jackson and Dexter avenues in northwest Ann Arbor remains closed after a water main broke on June 22.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a contractor will begin repairing damage caused by the 20-inch water main break, the city said in a notice.

Work will take place on North Maple Road will between Jackson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Park and the Maple Village Plaza driveways. It is expected to be completed by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

DETOUR

Traffic heading north will follow a detour heading east on Jackson Avenue and West Huron, then north on North Seventh Street and west on Miller Avenue before returning to North Maple Road.

Southbound Maple traffic will head east on Dexter Avenue, west on Jackson Avenue, then back to South Maple Road.

Local traffic can travel on North Maple Road between Dexter Avenue and the Veterans Memorial Park and Maple Village Plaza driveways.

Ad

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained but could be detoured if necessary.

See footage from the water main break here.