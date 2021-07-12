Ann Arbor Public Schools announces new principals at Huron High School, King Elementary

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools has announced the appointment of new principals at Huron High School and King Elementary.

Ché Anthony Carter has been appointed the new principal of Huron High School after serving as the principal at Clague Middle School since 2013. At the beginning of his AAPS career, he taught first and second grades at Bryant Elementary before becoming Principal of Pattengill Elementary.

He also served as the assistant principal at Forsythe Middle School and used to mentor student athletes as the assistant coach of the Huron High School football team.

An alumnus of Huron himself, Carter received his Bachelor of Science in Language Arts from Eastern Michigan University, where the College of Education named him the Outstanding Student of the Year. He went on to receive a Master of Arts, K-12 Curriculum and Instruction degree from EMU.

Under his leadership, Clague was named a National School to Watch in 2017 by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform.

Ad

AAPS said in a release that “his depth and breadth of life and leadership experience give him a unique perspective and preparation that will serve the Huron community well.”

“I am overjoyed to have the privilege to serve as the next principal of my alma mater, Huron High School, featuring the International Baccalaureate World Program,” Carter said in a statement. “Huron has always been a special place where parents, teachers, staff and the community care for each other and build positive relationships that support academic and social-emotional growth. In solidarity with the Huron team, I am committed to the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion and academic excellence.”

Meanwhile, Koren L. Clinkscale has been appointed the new principal of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Clinkscale has served as principal of Redford Union School District’s Beech Elementary School since 2018. At the beginning of her career, Clinkscale taught third grade and later taught middle school science for 17 years. She also coordinated the K-8 science curriculum for the Southfield Public School District while she taught middle school.

Ad

Clinkscale holds a Bachelor of Science from Wayne State University and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Teaching from Michigan State University.

“I have found the most meaningful and essential work is being able to collaborate with my colleagues to create authentic learning opportunities for students that better prepare them to compete globally in a diverse world,” Clinkscale said in a statement.