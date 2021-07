ANN ARBOR, Mich. – When it rains, it pours. ..at least that’s what happens during Ann Arbor Art Fair.

While known across the United States for the massive crowds and talented artists it brings to Tree Town, the annual fair is also known for wacky weather.

Every year the weather is either so hot tourists sweat buckets or it rains so hard canoes can be seen State Street (and sometimes both happen).

So we want to know, will it rain or shine at Art Fair?